TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 11:02 pm, Monday, May 21, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018
_____
509 FPUS54 KHGX 220258
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
TXZ211-220900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ237-220900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-220900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-220900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-220900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ195-220900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ214-220900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s
inland...in the mid 70s coast. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper
80s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s
coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper
80s coast.
$$
TXZ210-220900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ227-220900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy
fog late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ238-220900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-220900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s
inland...in the upper 80s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ438-220900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-220900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-220900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy
fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-220900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the
evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ163-220900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ235-220900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-220900-
Coastal Jackson-
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-220900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog
late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-220900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-220900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph early in the evening
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-220900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in
the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-220900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ436-220900-
Matagorda Islands-
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the
evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-220900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog
late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-220900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-220900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ164-220900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph early in the evening
becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ177-220900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 70.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-220900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
957 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becomin