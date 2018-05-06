TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:49 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
514 FPUS54 KHGX 060242
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
TXZ211-060900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ237-060900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-060900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ437-060900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ196-060900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ195-060900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-060900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the
mid 80s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the
lower 80s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-060900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ227-060900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ238-060900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-060900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ438-060900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ198-060900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ213-060900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ313-060900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-060900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds in the
evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ235-060900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ335-060900-
Coastal Jackson-
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-060900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ300-060900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ176-060900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds in the evening
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ236-060900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-060900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-060900-
Matagorda Islands-
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph early in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ199-060900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ179-060900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the south after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ178-060900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ164-060900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph
in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ177-060900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ212-060900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ197-060900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ226-060900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
941 PM CDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
