TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

TXZ119-082300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

$$

TXZ118-082300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, and warmer . Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ159-082300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

$$

TXZ158-082300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

$$

TXZ104-082300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-082300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-082300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ092-082300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ091-082300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ102-082300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-082300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ100-082300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ115-082300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ116-082300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ117-082300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-082300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ132-082300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ130-082300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ129-082300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ141-082300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ142-082300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-082300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-082300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-082300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ144-082300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ133-082300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ134-082300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-082300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ146-082300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-082300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-082300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-082300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ175-082300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ162-082300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-082300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-082300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-082300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-082300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-082300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-082300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-082300-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ123-082300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-082300-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ106-082300-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-082300-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ094-082300-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

