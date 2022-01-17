TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022 _____ 591 FPUS54 KFWD 170840 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 TXZ119-172330- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ118-172330- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ159-172330- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ158-172330- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ104-172330- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ103-172330- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ093-172330- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ092-172330- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ091-172330- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ102-172330- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ101-172330- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ100-172330- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ115-172330- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ116-172330- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ117-172330- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ131-172330- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ132-172330- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ130-172330- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ129-172330- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ141-172330- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ142-172330- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of snow. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ156-172330- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ157-172330- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ143-172330- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ144-172330- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ133-172330- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ134-172330- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ145-172330- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ146-172330- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ161-172330- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ160-172330- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ174-172330- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ175-172330- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ162-172330- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ147-172330- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ148-172330- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ135-172330- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ122-172330- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ121-172330- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ120-172330- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ105-172330- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ123-172330- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ107-172330- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ106-172330- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ095-172330- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ094-172330- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. 