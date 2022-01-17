TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

591 FPUS54 KFWD 170840

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

TXZ119-172330-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-172330-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-172330-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ158-172330-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ104-172330-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ103-172330-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ093-172330-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-172330-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. North

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-172330-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ102-172330-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ101-172330-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ100-172330-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ115-172330-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ116-172330-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ117-172330-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ131-172330-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-172330-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-172330-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ129-172330-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ141-172330-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ142-172330-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ156-172330-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ157-172330-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ143-172330-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low

as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ144-172330-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-172330-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ134-172330-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ145-172330-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ146-172330-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values around 20 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ161-172330-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill

values around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ160-172330-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ174-172330-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ175-172330-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ162-172330-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ147-172330-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ148-172330-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ135-172330-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ122-172330-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ121-172330-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ120-172330-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind

chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ105-172330-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ123-172330-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 20s. Wind chill values around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values around

20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ107-172330-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ106-172330-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ095-172330-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ094-172330-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

240 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

