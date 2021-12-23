TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

_____

052 FPUS54 KFWD 230929

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

TXZ119-232215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ118-232215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ159-232215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-232215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-232215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ103-232215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ093-232215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ092-232215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ091-232215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ102-232215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ101-232215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-232215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Much warmer with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ115-232215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Much warmer with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ116-232215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Much warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ117-232215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ131-232215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ132-232215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Much warmer

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-232215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ129-232215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ141-232215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ142-232215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-232215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-232215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-232215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-232215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ133-232215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ134-232215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-232215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ146-232215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ161-232215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ160-232215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-232215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-232215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-232215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ147-232215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ148-232215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ135-232215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ122-232215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

$$

TXZ121-232215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ120-232215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ105-232215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ123-232215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ107-232215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ106-232215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ095-232215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-232215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

329 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather