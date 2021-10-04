TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 3, 2021 _____ 184 FPUS54 KFWD 040826 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 TXZ119-042115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ118-042115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ159-042115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ158-042115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ104-042115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ103-042115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ093-042115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ092-042115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ091-042115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ101-042115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ100-042115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ115-042115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ116-042115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-042115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ131-042115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ132-042115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-042115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ129-042115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ141-042115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ142-042115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-042115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ157-042115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ143-042115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ144-042115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ133-042115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ134-042115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ145-042115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ146-042115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ161-042115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ160-042115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ174-042115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ175-042115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ162-042115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ147-042115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ148-042115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ135-042115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ122-042115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ121-042115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ120-042115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ105-042115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ123-042115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ107-042115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ106-042115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ095-042115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ094-042115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 326 AM CDT Mon Oct 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather