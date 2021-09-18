TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 17, 2021 _____ 731 FPUS54 KFWD 180840 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 TXZ119-182230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ118-182230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ159-182230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ158-182230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ104-182230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ103-182230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ093-182230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ092-182230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ091-182230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ101-182230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ100-182230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ115-182230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ116-182230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-182230- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ131-182230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ132-182230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-182230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ129-182230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ141-182230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ142-182230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ156-182230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ157-182230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ143-182230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ144-182230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ133-182230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ134-182230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ145-182230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ146-182230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ161-182230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ160-182230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ174-182230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ175-182230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ162-182230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ147-182230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-182230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ135-182230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ122-182230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ121-182230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ120-182230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ105-182230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ123-182230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ107-182230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ106-182230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ095-182230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ094-182230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 340 AM CDT Sat Sep 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$