TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 4, 2021

902 FPUS54 KFWD 050805

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

TXZ119-052115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-052115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-052115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-052115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-052115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ103-052115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ093-052115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ092-052115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ091-052115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-052115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-052115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with highs around

90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ115-052115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-052115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-117-052115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-052115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-052115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-052115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-052115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-052115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-052115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-052115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-052115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-052115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-052115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-052115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-052115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up

to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-052115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-052115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 90s this afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-052115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-052115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-052115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-052115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-052115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-052115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-052115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-052115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Heat index

values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-052115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-052115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

this afternoon. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ120-052115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ105-052115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ123-052115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ107-052115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ106-052115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ095-052115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ094-052115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

305 AM CDT Sun Sep 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

