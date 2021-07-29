TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021 _____ 043 FPUS54 KFWD 290800 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 TXZ119-292245- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ118-292245- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ159-292245- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-292245- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-292245- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-292245- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ093-292245- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-292245- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ091-292245- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ101-292245- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ100-292245- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ115-292245- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ116-292245- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ102-117-292245- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ131-292245- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ132-292245- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ130-292245- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-292245- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ141-292245- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ142-292245- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ156-292245- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ157-292245- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-292245- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-292245- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-292245- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ134-292245- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ145-292245- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ146-292245- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ161-292245- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ160-292245- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ174-292245- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ175-292245- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ162-292245- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ147-292245- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ148-292245- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ135-292245- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-292245- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-292245- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ120-292245- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-292245- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-292245- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 109 this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-292245- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-292245- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-292245- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-292245- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 300 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$