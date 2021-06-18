TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021 _____ 246 FPUS54 KFWD 180858 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 TXZ119-182115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ118-182115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ159-182115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ158-182115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ104-182115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ103-182115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ093-182115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ092-182115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ091-182115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ101-182115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ100-182115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ115-182115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ116-182115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-182115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ131-182115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ132-182115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ130-182115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ129-182115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ141-182115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ142-182115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ156-182115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ157-182115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ143-182115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ144-182115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ133-182115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ134-182115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ145-182115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ146-182115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ161-182115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ160-182115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ174-182115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ175-182115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ162-182115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ147-182115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ148-182115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ135-182115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ122-182115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ121-182115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ120-182115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ105-182115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ123-182115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ107-182115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ106-182115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ095-182115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ094-182115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 358 AM CDT Fri Jun 18 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$