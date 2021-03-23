TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

TXZ119-230915-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ118-230915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-230915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-230915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-230915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ103-230915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ093-230915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-230915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-230915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-230915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-230915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ100-230915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ115-230915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ116-230915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-230915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ131-230915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-230915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-230915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-230915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-230915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-230915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-230915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-230915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-230915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-230915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-230915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-230915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ145-230915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-230915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ161-230915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ160-230915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-230915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-230915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-230915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ147-230915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ148-230915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ135-230915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ122-230915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ121-230915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ120-230915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ105-230915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ123-230915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ107-230915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ106-230915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ095-230915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ094-230915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

106 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

