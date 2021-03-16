TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 15, 2021 _____ 435 FPUS54 KFWD 160905 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 TXZ119-162130- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ118-162130- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ159-162130- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ158-162130- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ104-162130- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ103-162130- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ093-162130- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ092-162130- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ091-162130- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ102-162130- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ101-162130- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-162130- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ115-162130- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ116-162130- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ117-162130- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ131-162130- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ132-162130- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ130-162130- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-162130- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ141-162130- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ142-162130- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ156-162130- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ157-162130- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ143-162130- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-162130- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ133-162130- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ134-162130- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ145-162130- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ146-162130- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ161-162130- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ160-162130- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ174-162130- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ175-162130- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ162-162130- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ147-162130- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ148-162130- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ135-162130- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ122-162130- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ121-162130- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ120-162130- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ105-162130- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ123-162130- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ107-162130- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ106-162130- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ095-162130- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ094-162130- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 405 AM CDT Tue Mar 16 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather