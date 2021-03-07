TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

_____

481 FPUS54 KFWD 070910

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

TXZ119-072215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ118-072215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ159-072215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ158-072215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ104-072215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ103-072215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ093-072215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ092-072215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ091-072215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ102-072215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ101-072215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ100-072215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ115-072215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ116-072215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ117-072215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ131-072215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ132-072215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ130-072215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ129-072215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ141-072215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ142-072215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ156-072215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ157-072215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ143-072215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ144-072215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ133-072215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ134-072215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ145-072215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ146-072215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ161-072215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ160-072215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ174-072215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ175-072215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ162-072215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ147-072215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ148-072215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ135-072215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ122-072215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ121-072215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ120-072215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ105-072215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ123-072215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ107-072215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ106-072215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ095-072215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ094-072215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

310 AM CST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather