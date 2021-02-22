TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021 _____ 991 FPUS54 KFWD 220935 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 TXZ119-222215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ118-222215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ159-222215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ158-222215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ104-222215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ103-222215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ093-222215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ092-222215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ091-222215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ102-222215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ101-222215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ100-222215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ115-222215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ116-222215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ117-222215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ131-222215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ132-222215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ130-222215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ129-222215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ141-222215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ142-222215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ156-222215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ157-222215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ143-222215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ144-222215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ133-222215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ134-222215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ145-222215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ146-222215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ161-222215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ160-222215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ174-222215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ175-222215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ162-222215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ147-222215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ148-222215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ135-222215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ122-222215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ121-222215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ120-222215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ105-222215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ123-222215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ107-222215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ106-222215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ095-222215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ094-222215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 335 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather