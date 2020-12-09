TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
054 FPUS54 KFWD 090938
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
TXZ119-092215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ118-092215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Much cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ159-092215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ158-092215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ104-092215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ103-092215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ093-092215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ092-092215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ091-092215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ102-092215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ101-092215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ100-092215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ115-092215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ116-092215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ117-092215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ131-092215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ132-092215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ130-092215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ129-092215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ141-092215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ142-092215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ156-092215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ157-092215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ143-092215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-092215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ133-092215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ134-092215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with
lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ145-092215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ146-092215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler
with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ161-092215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ160-092215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ174-092215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ175-092215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ162-092215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ147-092215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ148-092215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ135-092215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ122-092215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ121-092215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ120-092215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. A slight chance
of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ105-092215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ123-092215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ107-092215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with
highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ106-092215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ095-092215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ094-092215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
338 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Not as
cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
