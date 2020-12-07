TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

TXZ119-072215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ118-072215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ159-072215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ158-072215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-072215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ103-072215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ093-072215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ092-072215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ091-072215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ102-072215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ101-072215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ100-072215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ115-072215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ116-072215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ117-072215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ131-072215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ132-072215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ130-072215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ129-072215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ141-072215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ142-072215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ156-072215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ157-072215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ143-072215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ144-072215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ133-072215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ134-072215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ145-072215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ146-072215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ161-072215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ160-072215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ174-072215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ175-072215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ162-072215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ147-072215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ148-072215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ135-072215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ122-072215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ121-072215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ120-072215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ105-072215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ123-072215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ107-072215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ106-072215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ095-072215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ094-072215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

336 AM CST Mon Dec 7 2020

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

