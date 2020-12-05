TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TXZ119-052345-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ118-052345-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ159-052345-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ158-052345-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ104-052345-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ103-052345-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TXZ093-052345-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ092-052345-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ091-052345-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ102-052345-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ101-052345-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph this morning,

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ100-052345-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

TXZ115-052345-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ116-052345-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ117-052345-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ131-052345-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ132-052345-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

TXZ130-052345-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ129-052345-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ141-052345-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ142-052345-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ156-052345-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Highs

in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ157-052345-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of sprinkles. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ143-052345-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of sprinkles this

morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

TXZ144-052345-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ133-052345-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ134-052345-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ145-052345-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles. Lows

around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ146-052345-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ161-052345-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ160-052345-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ174-052345-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ175-052345-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ162-052345-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of sprinkles. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ147-052345-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ148-052345-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ135-052345-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ122-052345-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ121-052345-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ120-052345-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ105-052345-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TXZ123-052345-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ107-052345-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TXZ106-052345-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TXZ095-052345-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ094-052345-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

347 AM CST Sat Dec 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

