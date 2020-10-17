TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

TXZ119-172115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ118-172115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ159-172115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ158-172115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ104-172115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ103-172115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ093-172115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ092-172115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ091-172115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ102-172115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ101-172115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ100-172115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ115-172115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ116-172115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ117-172115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ131-172115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ132-172115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ130-172115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ129-172115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ141-172115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ142-172115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ156-172115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ157-172115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ143-172115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ144-172115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ133-172115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.

Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ134-172115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ145-172115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ146-172115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ161-172115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ160-172115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ174-172115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ175-172115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ162-172115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 80.

TXZ147-172115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ148-172115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ135-172115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ122-172115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ121-172115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ120-172115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ105-172115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ123-172115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ107-172115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ106-172115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ095-172115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ094-172115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

320 AM CDT Sat Oct 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

