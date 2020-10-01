TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 30, 2020

694 FPUS54 KFWD 010824

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

TXZ119-012130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-012130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-012130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-012130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ104-012130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-012130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-012130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-012130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ091-012130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ102-012130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-012130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ100-012130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ115-012130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ116-012130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-012130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-012130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-012130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-012130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-012130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-012130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-012130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-012130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-012130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-012130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-012130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-012130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-012130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-012130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-012130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-012130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ160-012130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-012130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ175-012130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-012130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-012130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ148-012130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ135-012130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ122-012130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ121-012130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ120-012130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs around 80. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ105-012130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ123-012130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ107-012130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ106-012130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ095-012130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ094-012130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

324 AM CDT Thu Oct 1 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

