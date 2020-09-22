TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
TXZ119-222330-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ118-222330-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ159-222330-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ158-222330-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ104-222330-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ103-222330-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ093-222330-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ092-222330-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ091-222330-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ102-222330-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ101-222330-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ100-222330-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ115-222330-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ116-222330-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ117-222330-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ131-222330-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ132-222330-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ130-222330-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ129-222330-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ141-222330-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ142-222330-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ156-222330-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ157-222330-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ143-222330-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ144-222330-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ133-222330-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ134-222330-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ145-222330-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ146-222330-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ161-222330-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ160-222330-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ174-222330-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ175-222330-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ162-222330-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ147-222330-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ148-222330-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ135-222330-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ122-222330-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ121-222330-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ120-222330-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ105-222330-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ123-222330-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ107-222330-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ106-222330-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ095-222330-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ094-222330-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
302 AM CDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
