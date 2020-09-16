TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020

_____

951 FPUS54 KFWD 161902

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

TXZ119-162315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ118-162315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ159-162315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ158-162315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ104-162315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Temperatures steady in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ103-162315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Temperatures steady in the mid

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ093-162315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Temperatures steady in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ092-162315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-162315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ102-162315-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ101-162315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower

80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-162315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-162315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-162315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-162315-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ131-162315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-162315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-162315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ129-162315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-162315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-162315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-162315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-162315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-162315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-162315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ133-162315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ134-162315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ145-162315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ146-162315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ161-162315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ160-162315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ174-162315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ175-162315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady around 90. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ162-162315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ147-162315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ148-162315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ135-162315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ122-162315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ121-162315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ120-162315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ105-162315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ123-162315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ107-162315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ106-162315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ095-162315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Temperatures steady in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ094-162315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather