TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ118-162315-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ159-162315-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ158-162315-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ104-162315-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Temperatures steady in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ103-162315-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Temperatures steady in the mid
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ093-162315-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Temperatures steady in the mid
80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ092-162315-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ091-162315-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ102-162315-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ101-162315-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower
80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ100-162315-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ115-162315-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ116-162315-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ117-162315-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ131-162315-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ132-162315-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ130-162315-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ129-162315-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ141-162315-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ142-162315-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ156-162315-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ157-162315-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ143-162315-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ144-162315-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ133-162315-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ134-162315-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ145-162315-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ146-162315-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ161-162315-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ160-162315-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ174-162315-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ175-162315-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady around 90. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ162-162315-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ147-162315-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ148-162315-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ135-162315-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ122-162315-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ121-162315-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ120-162315-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 80s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ105-162315-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ123-162315-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ107-162315-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ106-162315-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ095-162315-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Temperatures steady in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ094-162315-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
202 PM CDT Wed Sep 16 2020
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
