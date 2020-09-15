TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
TXZ119-161115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ118-161115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ159-161115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ158-161115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ104-161115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ103-161115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ093-161115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ092-161115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ091-161115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ102-161115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ101-161115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ100-161115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ115-161115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ116-161115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ117-161115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ131-161115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ132-161115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph this evening becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ130-161115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ129-161115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ141-161115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ142-161115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ156-161115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ157-161115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ143-161115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ144-161115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ133-161115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ134-161115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ145-161115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ146-161115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ161-161115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ160-161115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ174-161115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ175-161115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ162-161115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ147-161115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ148-161115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ135-161115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ122-161115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ121-161115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ120-161115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ105-161115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ123-161115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ107-161115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ106-161115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ095-161115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ094-161115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
301 PM CDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
