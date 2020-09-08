TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
_____
372 FPUS54 KFWD 080626
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
TXZ119-081000-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ118-081000-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s
in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ159-081000-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ158-081000-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer
with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ104-081000-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ103-081000-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s in
the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ093-081000-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the
upper 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ092-081000-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling
into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ091-081000-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-081000-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ101-081000-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-081000-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in
the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-081000-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in
the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-081000-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower
60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-081000-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ131-081000-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in
the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-081000-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s
in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-081000-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in
the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the
afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in
the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-081000-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper
50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in
the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-081000-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid
with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower
60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in
the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-081000-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the
mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in
the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-081000-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in
the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer
with highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-081000-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-081000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s in
the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in
the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with
lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-081000-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Temperatures falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-081000-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures falling into the lower 70s
in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ134-081000-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ145-081000-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures
falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of
showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ146-081000-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
126 AM CDT Tue Sep 8 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers