TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 11, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-122115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-122115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-122115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-122115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-122115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ093-122115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-122115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-122115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ102-122115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ101-122115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
warm with highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ100-122115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ115-122115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-122115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ117-122115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ131-122115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-122115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-122115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ129-122115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ141-122115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-122115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-122115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-122115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-122115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-122115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-122115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-122115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-122115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-122115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ161-122115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ160-122115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-122115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-122115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-122115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-122115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ148-122115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ135-122115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ122-122115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ121-122115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ120-122115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ105-122115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ123-122115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat
index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ107-122115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ106-122115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ095-122115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
259 AM CDT Wed Aug 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings
up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the