TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ118-262115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ159-262115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ158-262115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ104-262115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ103-262115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ093-262115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ092-262115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ091-262115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ102-262115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ101-262115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ100-262115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ115-262115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ116-262115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ117-262115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ131-262115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ132-262115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ130-262115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ129-262115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ141-262115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ142-262115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ156-262115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ157-262115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ143-262115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ144-262115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ133-262115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ134-262115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ145-262115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ146-262115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ161-262115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ160-262115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ174-262115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ175-262115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ162-262115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ147-262115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ148-262115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ135-262115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ122-262115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ121-262115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ120-262115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ105-262115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
304 AM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and