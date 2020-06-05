TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ118-052115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ159-052115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ158-052115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ104-052115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ103-052115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ093-052115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ092-052115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ091-052115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ102-052115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ101-052115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ100-052115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ115-052115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ116-052115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ117-052115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ131-052115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ132-052115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ130-052115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ129-052115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ141-052115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ142-052115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ156-052115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ157-052115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ143-052115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ144-052115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ133-052115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ134-052115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ145-052115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ146-052115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ161-052115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ160-052115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ174-052115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ175-052115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ162-052115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ147-052115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ148-052115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ135-052115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ122-052115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ121-052115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ120-052115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ105-052115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ123-052115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ107-052115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ106-052115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ095-052115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ094-052115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
