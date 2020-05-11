TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 10, 2020

_____

969 FPUS54 KFWD 110829

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

TXZ119-112115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ118-112115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ159-112115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ158-112115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ104-112115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ103-112115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ093-112115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ092-112115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ091-112115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ102-112115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ101-112115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ100-112115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ115-112115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ116-112115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ117-112115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ131-112115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ132-112115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ130-112115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ129-112115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ141-112115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ142-112115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ156-112115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ157-112115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ143-112115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ144-112115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ133-112115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ134-112115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ145-112115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ146-112115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ161-112115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ160-112115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ174-112115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ175-112115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ162-112115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

329 AM CDT Mon May 11 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly