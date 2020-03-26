TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

_____

FWDZFPFWD

FPUS54 KFWD 260800

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

TXZ119-262200-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ118-262200-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ159-262200-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-262200-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-262200-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ103-262200-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ093-262200-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ092-262200-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ091-262200-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ102-262200-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ101-262200-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-262200-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-262200-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-262200-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-262200-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ131-262200-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-262200-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-262200-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-262200-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-262200-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-262200-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-262200-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-262200-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-262200-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-262200-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-262200-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ134-262200-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ145-262200-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ146-262200-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ161-262200-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ160-262200-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-262200-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-262200-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-262200-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ147-262200-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ148-262200-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in t