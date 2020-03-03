TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020
_____
498 FPUS54 KFWD 030900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
TXZ119-032300-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ118-032300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ159-032300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the morning. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ158-032300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ104-032300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ103-032300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ093-032300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ092-032300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ091-032300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cold
with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ102-032300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ101-032300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ100-032300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ115-032300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ116-032300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ117-032300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ131-032300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ132-032300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ130-032300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Much cooler with highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ129-032300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening...then showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
morning...then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ141-032300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ142-032300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ156-032300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ157-032300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ143-032300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ144-032300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ133-032300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ134-032300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ145-032300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ146-032300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning...then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ161-032300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ160-032300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ174-032300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ175-032300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ162-032300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler
with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ147-032300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
$$
TXZ148-032300-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...
then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
TXZ135-032300-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 AM CST Tue Mar 3 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely with isolated thundersto