TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020
_____
252 FPUS54 KFWD 020838
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
TXZ119-021015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ118-021015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-021015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady around 60.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ158-021015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ104-021015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ103-021015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ093-021015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s.
$$
TXZ092-021015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Cooler
with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ091-021015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cooler with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ102-021015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ101-021015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ100-021015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-021015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-021015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-021015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in
the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ131-021015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the evening...then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-021015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ130-021015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-021015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening...then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-021015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers,
cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-021015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers,
cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ156-021015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ157-021015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ143-021015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ144-021015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ133-021015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ134-021015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ145-021015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler
with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ146-021015-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ161-021015-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ160-021015-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ174-021015-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ175-021015-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ162-021015-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ147-021015-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Temperatures steady in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ148-021015-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
60. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ135-021015-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning...
then isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s.
$$
TXZ122-021015-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
238 AM CST Mon Mar 2 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Temperatures steady in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting