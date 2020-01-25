TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

_____

047 FPUS54 KFWD 250906

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

TXZ119-252215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ118-252215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ159-252215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ158-252215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ104-252215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-252215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-252215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ092-252215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ091-252215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-252215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-252215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-252215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ115-252215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ116-252215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ117-252215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening...then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ131-252215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ132-252215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ130-252215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ129-252215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ141-252215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated sprinkles this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ142-252215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ156-252215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ157-252215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ143-252215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ144-252215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ133-252215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ134-252215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ145-252215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ146-252215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ161-252215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ160-252215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ174-252215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ175-252215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with isolated

sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ162-252215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ147-252215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ148-252215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ135-252215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ122-252215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ121-252215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

306 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 6