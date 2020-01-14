TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs around 70.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Less humid with lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady around 50.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of dense fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid

60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Areas

of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into

the lower 60s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into

the lower 60s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Temperatures steady in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with

lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of

dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much warmer with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady around 50.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much warmer with highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Much warmer with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady around 50. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady around 50.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning...then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning...then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning...then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Widespread dense fog this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning...then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers this

morning. Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

302 AM CST Tue Jan 14 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Widespread dense fog this morning. Warmer with highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening...then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy wi