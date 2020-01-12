TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020
_____
321 FPUS54 KFWD 120953
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
TXZ119-122230-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ118-122230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ159-122230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ158-122230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.
$$
TXZ104-122230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ103-122230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ093-122230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ092-122230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ091-122230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ102-122230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ101-122230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ100-122230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ115-122230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ116-122230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ117-122230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Temperatures steady in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ131-122230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ132-122230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ130-122230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ129-122230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ141-122230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ142-122230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ156-122230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ157-122230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ143-122230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the mid
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ144-122230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ133-122230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ134-122230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ145-122230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with lows in the upper
40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ146-122230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ161-122230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ160-122230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ174-122230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light
and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around
60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ175-122230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers
and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and
variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much
cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ162-122230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light
and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler
with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ147-122230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler
with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ148-122230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the
morning...then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs around 60.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ135-122230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
TXZ122-122230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
353 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly