TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020

_____

554 FPUS54 KFWD 111000

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

TXZ119-112245-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. No snow accumulation

expected. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-112245-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, snow and light

freezing rain this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. A

light dusting of snow possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ159-112245-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ158-112245-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ104-112245-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow and light

freezing rain this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. A

light dusting of snow possible. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-112245-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain, light freezing rain likely

with a chance of snow this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation. Trace

amounts of ice accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-112245-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, snow and light freezing rain likely

this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Around half an

inch of snow accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a few

hundredths of an inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill

readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ092-112245-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, light freezing rain likely with a

chance of snow this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Around an inch of snow accumulation. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ091-112245-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with light freezing rain likely with possible

snow and rain this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Around an inch of snow accumulation. Trace amounts of ice

accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wind chill readings as low as 16.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-112245-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain likely, a chance of snow and light

freezing rain likely this morning...then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Up to one inch of snow accumulation. Trace amounts of

ice accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-112245-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, light freezing rain likely with a

chance of snow this morning...then sunny this afternoon. Up to

one inch of snow accumulation. Trace amounts of ice accumulation

possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Wind chill readings as low as

17.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-112245-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow this

morning...then sunny this afternoon. Around half an inch of snow

accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ115-112245-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, snow and

light freezing rain this morning...then sunny this afternoon. A

light dusting of snow possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ116-112245-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

this morning...then sunny this afternoon. A light dusting of snow

possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

TXZ117-112245-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, snow and light

freezing rain this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Around half an inch of snow accumulation possible. Trace amounts

of ice accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ131-112245-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...

then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-112245-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...

then sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-112245-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

this morning...then sunny this afternoon. No snow accumulation

expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-112245-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, light freezing rain

with a slight chance of snow this morning...then sunny this

afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind

chill readings as low as 19 this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-112245-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s.

$$

TXZ142-112245-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-112245-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ157-112245-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ143-112245-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-112245-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-112245-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ134-112245-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain this morning...

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-112245-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this morning...

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-112245-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this morning...

then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-112245-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-112245-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ174-112245-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Much cooler

with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ175-112245-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening...then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ162-112245-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-112245-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-112245-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ135-112245-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ122-112245-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

400 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with lows

in the l