TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

319 AM CST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler