TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019
_____
658 FPUS54 KFWD 220939
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
TXZ119-222215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ118-222215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ159-222215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ158-222215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ104-222215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ103-222215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ093-222215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ092-222215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ091-222215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ102-222215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense
fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ101-222215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ100-222215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ115-222215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ116-222215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ117-222215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ131-222215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning
becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ132-222215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ130-222215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ129-222215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ141-222215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ142-222215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ156-222215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ157-222215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ143-222215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning
becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ144-222215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ133-222215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ134-222215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ145-222215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ146-222215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ161-222215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ160-222215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ174-222215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ175-222215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ162-222215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ147-222215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ148-222215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ135-222215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ122-222215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ121-222215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ120-222215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ123-222215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with
lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...the