TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019

_____

658 FPUS54 KFWD 220939

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

TXZ119-222215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ118-222215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ159-222215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ158-222215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ104-222215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ103-222215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ093-222215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ092-222215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ091-222215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ102-222215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ101-222215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ100-222215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ115-222215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ116-222215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ117-222215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ131-222215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ132-222215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ130-222215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ129-222215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ141-222215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ142-222215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ156-222215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ157-222215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ143-222215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph this morning

becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ144-222215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ133-222215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ134-222215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ145-222215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ146-222215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ161-222215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ160-222215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ174-222215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ175-222215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ162-222215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ147-222215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ148-222215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ135-222215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ122-222215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ121-222215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ120-222215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ123-222215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

339 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...the