TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
_____
833 FPUS54 KFWD 190936
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
TXZ119-192300-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ118-192300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-192300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-192300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ104-192300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-192300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-192300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-192300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ091-192300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-192300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-192300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-192300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-192300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ116-192300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ117-192300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ131-192300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-192300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-192300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-192300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ141-192300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-192300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ156-192300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-192300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-192300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-192300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-192300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ134-192300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-192300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-192300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-192300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-192300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ174-192300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ175-192300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning...
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ162-192300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ147-192300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-192300-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ135-192300-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ122-192300-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ121-192300-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ120-192300-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ123-192300-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ105-192300-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ107-192300-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ106-192300-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ095-192300-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ094-192300-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
336 AM CST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather