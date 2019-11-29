TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool and more humid. Temperatures steady in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Less humid

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Not as

cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with

patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with showers likely

with isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with

areas of drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool and more humid. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely with

areas of drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool and more humid. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely with areas of drizzle this

morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool and more humid. Temperatures steady around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool and more humid. Temperatures steady

around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning...then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Less humid

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Thunderstorms

likely. Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling to around

70 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Thunderstorms

likely. Showers in the morning...then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Temperatures

steady in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

331 AM CST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Not as cool with

highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening...

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Not as

cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon