TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019

_____

847 FPUS54 KFWD 280802

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

TXZ119-282130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ118-282130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ159-282130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers

in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ158-282130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Light and variable winds becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ104-282130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-282130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-282130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-282130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-282130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

readings around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-282130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-282130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Cold with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 30. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

readings around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-282130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers

in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings as

low as 15 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-282130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Cold with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows around 30. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings

around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-282130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

readings around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-282130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Temperatures steady in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-282130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ132-282130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ130-282130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

readings around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ129-282130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then mostly cloudy with

patchy drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning...then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

readings as low as 15 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ141-282130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening...then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

readings around 20 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ142-282130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ156-282130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ157-282130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ143-282130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning...then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. North

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ144-282130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ133-282130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ134-282130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ145-282130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ146-282130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of showers

in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ161-282130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ160-282130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ174-282130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ175-282130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning...then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ162-282130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ147-282130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

302 AM CDT Mon Oct 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.

Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s