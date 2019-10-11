TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 10, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy and Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler and Less humid. Temperatures steady in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler and Less humid. Temperatures steady in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

108 AM CDT Fri Oct 11 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with

lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning...then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then be