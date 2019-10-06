TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 5, 2019
_____
082 FPUS54 KFWD 060827
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
TXZ119-062130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ118-062130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ159-062130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-062130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ104-062130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-062130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-062130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ092-062130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ091-062130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling to around 80 this
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-062130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-062130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-062130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and Breezy. Much cooler. Less humid with
lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ115-062130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler. Less humid
with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-062130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-062130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ131-062130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-062130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-062130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ129-062130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Much
cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ141-062130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-062130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ156-062130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-062130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-062130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ144-062130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-062130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ134-062130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ145-062130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ146-062130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ161-062130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ160-062130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ174-062130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ175-062130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ162-062130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-062130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ148-062130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ135-062130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ122-062130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with
highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ121-062130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around
70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much
cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ120-062130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
327 AM CDT Sun Oct 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler
with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in th