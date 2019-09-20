TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019
_____
205 FPUS54 KFWD 200838
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
TXZ119-202200-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ118-202200-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ159-202200-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-202200-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-202200-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning...then partly
sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ103-202200-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ093-202200-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-202200-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-202200-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ102-202200-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ101-202200-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ100-202200-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ115-202200-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then mostly
cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ116-202200-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ117-202200-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ131-202200-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-202200-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-202200-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ129-202200-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-202200-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-202200-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-202200-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-202200-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less
than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-202200-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers this morning...then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-202200-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-202200-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ134-202200-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ145-202200-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-202200-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ161-202200-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ160-202200-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning...
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-202200-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ175-202200-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ162-202200-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
338 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...th