TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019

_____

404 FPUS54 KFWD 270808

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

TXZ119-272115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-272115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-272115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-272115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-272115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-272115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning...then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-272115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ092-272115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-272115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-272115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms this morning...then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-272115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ100-272115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-272115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ116-272115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ117-272115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-272115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-272115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-272115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-272115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-272115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ142-272115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ156-272115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ157-272115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-272115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ144-272115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-272115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-272115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-272115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-272115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ161-272115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-272115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-272115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-272115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up

to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-272115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ147-272115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-272115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-272115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ122-272115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ121-272115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

308 AM CDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. So