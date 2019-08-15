TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

TXZ119-152215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ118-152215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ159-152215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ158-152215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ104-152215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

TXZ103-152215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index 105 to 110

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ093-152215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index 105

to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index 105

to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ092-152215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ091-152215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ102-152215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ101-152215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ100-152215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ115-152215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ116-152215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ117-152215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ131-152215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ132-152215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ130-152215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ129-152215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ141-152215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ142-152215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ156-152215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ157-152215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ143-152215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ144-152215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ133-152215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ134-152215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ145-152215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ146-152215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ161-152215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ160-152215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ174-152215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ175-152215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ162-152215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ147-152215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ148-152215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ135-152215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ122-152215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ121-152215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index readings up to 105.

TXZ120-152215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ123-152215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ105-152215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

TXZ107-152215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ106-152215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ095-152215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ094-152215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

303 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

