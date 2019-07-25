TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ118-252215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ159-252215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ158-252215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ104-252215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ103-252215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ093-252215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ092-252215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ091-252215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ102-252215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ101-252215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ100-252215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ115-252215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ116-252215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ117-252215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ131-252215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ132-252215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ130-252215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ129-252215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ141-252215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ142-252215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ156-252215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ157-252215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ143-252215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ144-252215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ133-252215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ134-252215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ145-252215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ146-252215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ161-252215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ160-252215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ174-252215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
TXZ175-252215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ162-252215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
TXZ147-252215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ148-252215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ135-252215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ122-252215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ121-252215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ120-252215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ123-252215-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ105-252215-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ107-252215-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ106-252215-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ095-252215-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ094-252215-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
305 AM CDT Thu Jul 25 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
