Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ118-182115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ159-182115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ158-182115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ104-182115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ103-182115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ093-182115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ092-182115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ091-182115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ102-182115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ101-182115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ100-182115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ115-182115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ116-182115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ117-182115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ131-182115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ132-182115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ130-182115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ129-182115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ141-182115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ142-182115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ156-182115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ157-182115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
TXZ143-182115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ144-182115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ133-182115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ134-182115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ145-182115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ146-182115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ161-182115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ160-182115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ174-182115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
TXZ175-182115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ162-182115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ147-182115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ148-182115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ135-182115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ122-182115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ121-182115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Humid with
highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph. Heat index
readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ120-182115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ123-182115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ105-182115-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ107-182115-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ106-182115-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ095-182115-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ094-182115-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
302 AM CDT Thu Jul 18 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
