TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings up to 112 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast this afternoon. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings up to 108 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

309 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to