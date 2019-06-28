TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 27, 2019

_____

003 FPUS54 KFWD 280857

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

TXZ119-282130-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ118-282130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ159-282130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ158-282130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ104-282130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ103-282130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ093-282130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-282130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ091-282130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ102-282130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ101-282130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ100-282130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ115-282130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ116-282130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ117-282130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ131-282130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ132-282130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ130-282130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ129-282130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ141-282130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ142-282130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ156-282130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ157-282130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ143-282130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ144-282130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ133-282130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ134-282130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ145-282130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ146-282130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 80s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ161-282130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ160-282130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ174-282130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ175-282130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ162-282130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ147-282130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ148-282130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ135-282130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ122-282130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

357 AM CDT Fri Jun 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.