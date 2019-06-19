TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
_____
569 FPUS54 KFWD 190818
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
TXZ119-192115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ118-192115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ159-192115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings up to 110 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ158-192115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ104-192115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this
morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ103-192115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ093-192115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then showers and thunderstorms likely this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ092-192115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ091-192115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ102-192115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ101-192115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ100-192115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-192115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-192115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-192115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ131-192115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ132-192115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain less than 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ130-192115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then partly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ129-192115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ141-192115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ142-192115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ156-192115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ157-192115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-192115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ144-192115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ133-192115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
morning...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ134-192115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening...then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ145-192115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ146-192115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning...then mostly sunny with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ161-192115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms this morning...then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs
around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ160-192115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
up to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ174-192115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
318 AM CDT Wed Jun 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of