TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019

_____

599 FPUS54 KFWD 130811

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

TXZ119-132115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ118-132115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ159-132115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-132115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-132115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ103-132115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-132115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ092-132115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ091-132115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ102-132115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ101-132115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ100-132115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ115-132115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ116-132115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ117-132115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ131-132115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ132-132115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ130-132115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ129-132115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ141-132115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-132115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-132115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-132115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-132115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-132115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ133-132115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ134-132115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ145-132115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ146-132115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-132115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-132115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ174-132115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-132115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ162-132115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-132115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-132115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-132115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

311 AM CDT Thu Jun 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny.